Dr. Phil Accidentally Hits Skateboarding Bodybuilder With Car

Dr. Phil McGraw accidentally hit a man with his car and the person is threatening to sue him.

Police confirmed to E! News that the "minor traffic collision" took place on a crosswalk in Universal City in the Los Angeles area on Friday morning and that no one was transported to a hospital.

"Dr. Phil just hit me with his car this morning. I filled a police report.. And injury.. Waiting for the dew process.. (sic)," a bodybuilder named Terrence Bembury posted on Instagram.

On Saturday, he shared a photo of a hospital exam room, writing, "Thank Dr. Phil.. It felt amazing getting hit by your Mercedes.. Now I'm going on two days of missing work.. SmH. I meet with my Lawyer Monday.. This is a 100% winnable vase since Dr PHIL ran a stop sign and was in the wrong lane of traffic."

A spokesperson for Dr. Phil told E! News on Sunday that the talk show host "talked with the gentleman at the time of the mishap and was assured by him that he was fine," adding, "If there are any outstanding questions from the LAPD, he will of course be glad to answer them and believes he was operating within the law."