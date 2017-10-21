No celebrity has had the kind of enduring career that Drew Barrymore has had in her 39 years in Hollywood.
An offspring of the iconic Barrymore family, the 42-year-old leading lady has been acting since she was a mere 3-years-old.
In 1982, Drew won our hearts in E.T. But then the cute kid grew up and turned into a wild child, starring in Poison Ivy in 1992 and Bad Girls in 1994—the same year she got married for the first time at only 19-years-old. Drew had some troubled times, but then she cleaned up her act and her acting roles started to change for the better her spine-chilling cameo in the 1996 sleeper hit Scream.
The bubbly star began nabbing big roles in big films like The Wedding Singer (1998), Ever After (1998) and Never Been Kissed (2000), cementing her star status as a leading lady.
She went to star in blockbuster hits like Charlie's Angels, 50 First Dates and He's Just Not That Into You.
But Drew wasn't content with just being in front of the camera. In 1995 she started her own production company, Flower Films, which has produced 15 films and six television shows over the past 22 years.
As for her personal life. It's dipped and peaked and dipped again. She was briefly married to funnyman Tom Green from 2001–2002, but that ended. Eventually she married Will Kopelman in 2012 and she had two children with him before they announced their split in 2016.
Nowadays, the recently divorced A-lister is starring in her own Netflix series, The Santa Clarita Diet, which she also captains as the show's executive producer.
The mother of two may almost be in the biz 40 years, but screen queen can't stop, won't stop slow down.
Check out Drew's evolution over the years...
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
The 4-year-old was photographed wearing a straw hat.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Into her own world of make believe even back then, Drew tries on one of her mother's hats.
Ron Galella/WireImage
The child star attended the 50th Anniversary of the Screen Actor's Guild.
LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
The child actress, who was around 7, was missing her two front teeth missing.
Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images
She smiled wide wearing a pink and white candy-striped dress.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
The growing girl is photographed in the middle of the '80s.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Drew Barrymore has some fun at the March of Dimes Gourmet Gala in Los Angeles.
Ron Galella/WireImage
With a mouth full of braces, the actress smiles wide at a premiere at the Manns Bruin Theater in Westwood, Calif.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
The then 12-year-old attended a "Commitment to Life III" Gala to Benefit AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA) at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Drew was 13 years old when she attended the premiere of Big at 20th Century Fox Studios in Century City, Calif.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
The star posed for a photo for a CBS Schoolbreak Special entitled 15 and Getting Straight. In the movie Barrymore played a drug addicted teen seeking help at a rehabilitation clinic.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Drew attended the premiere of The Freshman at the Coronet Theater in Westwood, Calif.
Jim Smeal/WireImage
The one-time child star showed off a more mature style when she attended the 1st Annual Spago Christmas Party for Toys for Totskis Russian Airlift at Spago Restaurant in Hollywood, Calif.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Smiling wide and rocking a funky hairstyle, Drew attended the 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announcements at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Wearing blue sunglasses, Drew was looking cool at the premiere of Sharon Stone's thriller in Los Angeles.
Barry King/Liaison
The 19-year-old looked casual at the premiere of the western Bad Girls in Los Angeles. The film tells the story of four prostitutes who join together to travel the Old West for better life.
S. Granitz/WireImage
Drew was looking vampy when she attended during Batman Forever premiere at Mann's Village Theater in Westwood, Calif.
S. Granitz/WireImage
A dark-haired Drew was all smiles at the 1996 Pediatric AIDS Picnic in Brentwood, Calif.
S. Granitz/WireImage
Wearing a button-down and jeans, the star went to the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation Benefit in Los Angeles.
S. Granitz/WireImage
The starlet was as bright as a ray of sunshine at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Jim Smeal/WireImage
The actress went for a low-key look for the premiere of Dog Park.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Drew, who attended with Tom Green, was photographed at the Loser premiere in Los Angeles.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Showing off her engagement ring from Tom Green, Drew posed for pics at the 14th Annual Kids Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
The 27-year-old struck a pose at the Confessions of a Dangerous Mind New York Premiere at the Paris Theatre, New York City. December 19, 2002. Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images.
SGranitz/WireImage
The actress went for a sexy style and tousled hair at the Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle premiere.
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The smiley star appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
The actress attended a screening of Fever Pitch in London, England. The film also starred Jimmy Fallon.
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage
A red-headed Drew heated up the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The sunny star showed off her colorful style when she attended an event to mark her partnership with CoverGirl Cosmetics at Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The Fever Pitch star attends a Gucci and Madonna hosted event at the United Nations on in New York City
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Drew was pretty in pink at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
Fergus McDonald/Getty Images
The Never Been Kissed star went for a minidress to attend the world premiere of Going the Distance in London, England.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The dazzling lady brought style to the Chanel dinner for the Natural Resources Defense Council's Ocean Initiative on in Malibu, Calif.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Marni and H&M
The star attends the Marni and H&M Collection Launch at Lloyd Wright's Sowden House in Los Angeles.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The pregnant actress arrived at the 2nd Annual Baby2Baby Gala at The Book Bindery in Culver City, Calif.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
The pregnant actress was blooming in florals at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
John Shearer/WireImage
The 50 First Dates star attended the Miss You Already premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
The on-the-go mom had some fun at the Safe Kids Day at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, Calif.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Drew attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
