Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Weds Former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley

Congrats to the happy couple!

Shay Mooney, who is half of country duo Dan + Shay, wed former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley on Friday.

The country star confirmed the marriage on his Twitter early Saturday morning, writing "Last night was perfect. Thanks for all the well wishes! Now off to our #honeymooney."

The pair also posted social media images, which include Hannah's stunning sparkler, while en route to their honeymoon.

The ceremony, which was held between two oak trees on the Shay's family property in Arkansas, was followed by an outdoor reception with a backdrop of Ozarks, wedding planner Jessica Sloane told People.