Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East shared some heartbreaking news with fans on Saturday: They revealed she had recently suffered a miscarriage.
The 25-year-old retired Olympic gold medalist and gymnast and two-time Dancing With the Stars competitor married the 26-year-old football player in Tennessee in April 2016.
"We feel like a lot of people go through this so we wanted to share it, " Johnson said in a YouTube video while sitting with her husband.
"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life," she wrote. "My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."
In the video, two digital home pregnancy tests are shown and are positive. Johnson then holds them up and declares, tearfully, "We're going to have a baby. I definitely wasn't planning this but it's really, really exciting. How am I gonna tell Andrew? He's going to be a daddy."
Johnson and East were then shown driving to a doctor's office. She said she started feeling stomach pains.
At the doctor's office, an ultrasound showed bleeding in her uterus and no gestational sac, meaning she had miscarried naturally. She was six weeks along —just a two weeks after a pregnancy test can show a positive result. Johnson took hers earlier this week.
After the video was posted, Johnson and East took to Instagram and Facebook Live to chat with their fans.
They appeared to be in good spirits as they answered questions. They said they did not plan to get pregnant.
"We know everything happens for a reason," Johnson said. "We believe God's got a bigger plan for us. All we can do is be positive otherwise we just sink into a hole."