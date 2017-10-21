Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East shared some heartbreaking news with fans on Saturday: They revealed she had recently suffered a miscarriage.

The 25-year-old retired Olympic gold medalist and gymnast and two-time Dancing With the Stars competitor married the 26-year-old football player in Tennessee in April 2016.

"We feel like a lot of people go through this so we wanted to share it, " Johnson said in a YouTube video while sitting with her husband.

"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life," she wrote. "My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."

In the video, two digital home pregnancy tests are shown and are positive. Johnson then holds them up and declares, tearfully, "We're going to have a baby. I definitely wasn't planning this but it's really, really exciting. How am I gonna tell Andrew? He's going to be a daddy."