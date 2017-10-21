A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Justin Bieber, what have you done?!

You've freaked out your fans with your new ink, that's what.

The 23-year-old pop star debuted a new look on Saturday: He had his entire torso covered in tattoos, from his collar bone down to his chest, down to his lower stomach.

Bieber posted on his Instagram page a bathroom selfie showcasing his fully tattooed torso.

Bieber's tattoos were done by famous tattoo artist Bang Bang. It took three days to complete his latest ink, E! News has learned.

The singer has many tattoos and first began to get his chest inked about five years ago.