No one is more sad about Game of Thrones ending than Kit Harington himself.

The Hollywood actor candidly discussed how he feels about the HBO series ending after nearly eight years of playing Jon Snow while on the BBC's The One Show.

The final read-through of the show recently took place in Belfast, Ireland and it was an emotional moment for the actor who is very close to the entire cast. He reflected on the entire experience Friday admitting that he "cried at the end."

"We had the read through last week in fact," he also teased via U.K. outlets.