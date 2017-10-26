Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
In the music industry, it's hard to find somebody like Keith Urban.
Sure, he has created countless hits including "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Cop Car" and "Wasted Time." Yes, he took time out of his schedule to mentor up and coming talent as a judge on American Idol for four seasons. And yes, he has an incredible family that includes Nicole Kidman as his wife.
But perhaps the cherry on top is that Keith appears to be beloved by countless singers and entertainers in the music industry.
"Keith is absolutely amazing. It's so much fun to get to share the stage with him," Carrie Underwood previously shared with E! News. "He's such a nice guy, such a family guy. When we were shooting the video [for "The Fighter"] Nicole stopped by, his daughters were there. It's nice to be around somebody like that."
And before you think it's just the country music community who is impressed with Keith, we're here to prove you wrong.
Pitbull jumped at the chance to collaborate with the Grammy winner on the track "Sun Don't Let Me Down." Adele has made it her mission to chat with Keith every time they are both at the Grammys. And Lionel Richie was a huge fan of Keith long before he signed on for the American Idol reboot.
In honor of his 50th birthday today, we're here to prove just how loved Keith is in Hollywood in our gallery below.
This town is big enough for two country music power couples. In fact, two famous pairs are totally friends with each other and love hanging out at award shows.
For three seasons, the "Jenny From the Block" singer not only called Keith a friend, but also a co-worker on American Idol.
Hello: Is it Keith you're looking for? If these two are at the Grammys, chances are cameras will stop them catching up.
Saying we're "Blown Away" by Keith and Carrie's friendships and talents combined may be an understatement.
The "I Could Use a Love Song" singer is forever grateful after sharing the stage with Keith for his Ripcord tour.
They may be competing against each other in different categories for the 2017 CMT Music Awards. This pair, however, is all love regardless of trophies earned.
During her 1989 tour, the "Shake It Off" singer completely fan-girled when Keith made a special appearance to perform "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16" and "Somebody Like You."
When the "All the Pretty Girls" singer was honored with BMI's President's Award in 2016, Keith had only nice words to say. "You were just a friend, right from that moment. And it's only stayed that way ever since," he explained. "Brother, I love you! I love you Kenny!"
While they may be in different musical genres, this pair was able to share the same stage when they helped kick off the NFL season in 2008. They've been friendly ever since.
Whether jamming out together on Harry or sharing the judges table on American Idol, these two know how to make music magic.
After the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Keith was one of the first to offer support for the "Burnin' It Down" singer.
Even though Nicole Kidman and the "American Woman" singer were once engaged, it's certainly not awkward for Keith. Just look at the 2013 CMT Music Awards.
The "A-Team" singer has a huge fan by the name of Keith. "It's beautifully refreshing to watch somebody on stage that's just about the music," Keith once shared after attending Ed's concert. "It was extraordinary because this is a guy holding 90,000 people in the palm of his hand, not running around the stage— nothing except just a beautiful heart."
She ain't no hollaback girl, but the lead singer of No Doubt is certainly a fan of Keith.
Any chance the "Hello" singer is asking Keith for a few American Idol pointers before the new season begins?
After participating in American Idol with fellow judges Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, this pair has remained friendly.
The music stars once sang the hit track "Who Says You Can't Go Home" together.
If you want to find two country music stars who know how to sing and rip a guitar, look no further than Brad and Keith.
Perhaps the biggest Keith fan is no one other than his longtime wife. Couples goals? Absolutely.
So what does Keith have planned for his special day today? Sorry friends, but it looks like he's spending time with his ride-or-die fans.
"Just being with the family. The family is everything," he shared with E! News at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special. "It's totally everything. It's just lovely being together with family."
Happy birthday, Keith. We'll see you at the 2017 CMA Awards on November 8.
