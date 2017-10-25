The Sarah Michelle Gellar Guide to Being an Expert Foodie

She has a knack for helping the laypeople get started in their foodie journey, too. The first step in becoming a foodie, according to Sarah Michelle Gellar, is throwing out the term foodie—she eschews its often snobby connotation. The next step is to throw out any expectations and subsequent guilt. It's all about enjoying the food, she says, so if you want to sign up for a meal delivery service and present it to your friends and family as a gourmet meal, so be it: "It's all about the connections that happen around meals that I think is the most important."

Easy enough, right? After that you simply find your passion. If you're obsessed with pasta, learn a few pasta dishes. And for the people whose knowledge of an ingredient doesn't extend far beyond Sriracha or who keep sweaters in their stove, Gellar points out that everything you need is right where you're not looking.

"I always talk about how people think organic is just a really expensive way to eat, but it's not," she says. "Frozen vegetables are one of the best ways to keep nutrients in your vegetables, for example—you can even microwave. Go get frozen organic peas, broccoli in any major grocery store. Even Target."