Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle House Hunting in England?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still going strong...but are they really looking for a house together?

After a Daily Mail report recently surfaced about the couple house hunting in the Oxfordshire area of England, a source close to Harry tells E! News that he's has been "on the hunt for a place of his own for some time now, about 18 months, before he met Meghan. But it's never been an intense hunt."

The insider continues, "He looked in Norfolk about a year and a half ago but nothing really came up, apart from one place that he personally viewed."