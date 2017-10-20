Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle House Hunting in England?

Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still going strong...but are they really looking for a house together?
After a Daily Mail report recently surfaced about the couple house hunting in the Oxfordshire area of England, a source close to Harry tells E! News that he's has been "on the hunt for a place of his own for some time now, about 18 months, before he met Meghan. But it's never been an intense hunt."
The insider continues, "He looked in Norfolk about a year and a half ago but nothing really came up, apart from one place that he personally viewed."
Splash News
"Yes, Oxfordshire does interest him, and it makes perfect sense location-wise given his life being so London-based and relevant areas of Oxfordshire being about a 90-minute drive away, but he's not physically viewing houses there right now," the source adds.
And it sounds like a house in the countryside might not be in the near future for the duo.
"I think long before moving to the countryside, you're more likely to see Harry laying roots at a new apartment within Kensington Palace," the source shares. "I heard that it's been recently discussed that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank might move to Nottingham Cottage when Harry moves out."
This news comes shortly after it was reported that Harry had introduced his girlfriend to Queen Elizabeth II over tea last week.
Markle is currently in the process of filming the new season of Suits in Toronto, but she could be making the move to London "sooner rather than later," according to a source, who adds that it could be "end of November soon."
"As soon as the season wraps, Meghan will be preparing for her move to London," the insider reveals. "There's a lot that needs to be done but she's had great support from Harry's aides at Kensington Palace, who have helped make the process a little less overwhelming."