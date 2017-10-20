Taylor Swift has set off yet another round of speculation with the release of her song "Gorgeous."

This time, however, fans are scrambling to find out who the baby could be behind the song.

The catchy track from her upcoming album reputation starts off with a young child saying, "Gorgeous," before Swift starts singing about a "gorgeous" yet unattainable man.

With many people claiming that the case is closed as to who this unnamed man could be—it's her beau Joe Alwyn, duh!—fans are left investigating who this mysterious voice could belong to.