A mom's gotta do what a mom's gotta do!

It's not easy balancing a high-profile career and raising children, but it is definitely worth it. E! News caught up with some famous moms this week and they dished all about the joys and pains of motherhood.

Jessie James Decker revealed the unconventional way she gets her kids to behave. "Sometimes when Vivi and Bubby are being kind of nuts, I go, 'If you don't stop, I'm gonna poop on you!'" The country singer revealed to E! News host Carissa Culiner.

What did new-mom Hoda Kotb reveal is the best part of raising baby Haley Joy Kotb?