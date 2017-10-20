Before "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," there was "Itty Bitty Bubbles".

This rare video surfaced of Selena Quintanilla singing to the beat of "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, " but in English and no, the lyrics are not the same. In fact, the song's subject matter is completely different.

In the clip, we hear the late star sing, "If I had just one wish, I would like to be a fish." Wait, what?

According to Pete Astudillo, the song was born out of Selena testing out words.