Finn Wolfhard has left his talent agency.

The 14-year-old Stanger Things actor has exited APA, a source confirms to E! News. This comes on the heels of allegations of sexual assault against Wolfhard's former agent Tyler Grasham, according to Deadline. The site reports that two men have come forward alleging that Grasham sexually assaulted them, adding that according to a source, the allegations are "the reason" Wolfhard left the agency.

In response, APA tells E! News, "Tyler Grasham's employment with APA has been terminated, effective immediately."

Earlier this week, former child actor Blaise Godbe Lipman shared allegations of an encounter 10 years ago with Grasham on Facebook. "Tyler Grasham, under the pretense of a business meeting regarding potential agency representation at APA Agency, fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me," Lipman wrote.