Thor: Ragnarok is poised to be a (Hulk) smash.

The embargo on reviews lifted Thursday, and the Marvel movie is by and large earning raves from critics. In the third installment in the series, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is imprisoned on the planet Sakaar. Without his mighty hammer Mjolnir (or his long blond hair!), the crown prince of Asgard must save his home planet before Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, can destroy it. But first, he must win a gladiatorial battle against a lost ally: The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Directed by Taika Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige, Thor: Ragnarok stars Tadanobu Asano as Hogun, Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Rachel House as Topaz, Zachary Levi as Fandral, Ray Stevenson as Volstagg, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Karl Urban as Skurge. The film is rated PG-13 for brief suggestive material and intense action scenes.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters Nov. 3.

Here's what critics are saying about the movie: