Watch Brie Bella Go Through 21 Grueling Hours of Labor in Total Bellas Season Finale Sneak Peek Clip

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson

Here comes Birdie Joe Danielson

On the season finale of Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan prepare to welcome their baby girl to the family! Brie finally made the decision to have her baby in a hospital and went through a very grueling labor. 

Even though this season they were worried that Bryan would miss the birth due  to work, he was able to be there every single step of the way (all 21 hours of it!). 

As with any birth, it wasn't all smooth sailing. There were a few shockers, like Brie having to have a C-section, but the couple kept it together for the sake of their sweet baby girl. 

See the emotional moments in the clip above! 

Watch the season finale of Total Bellas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

