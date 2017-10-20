Zootopia Comes to Life When Sloths Take Over the DMV

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mitchel Musso, Hannah Montana

Mitchel Musso Isn't a Fan of His Old Hannah Montana Wardrobe

Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner

How Kim Kardashian Plans on Celebrating Her 37th Birthday

We hope you aren't in a rush because this DMV is moving at a sloth's pace in the hilarious YouTube video made by Oh My Disney in honor of National Sloth Day.

Human DMV-goers are shocked to find themselves being assisted by the slow-moving animals in the clip, which was inspired by Disney's Oscar-winning feature Zootopia.

Similar to the animated comedy, the real sloths move at a leisurely—yet adorable—pace while helping drivers change their address, snap photos for drivers licenses and print out forms.

While the adults in the room are understandably impatient, the children cannot help but laugh at the furry animals playing work for the day.

Read

Kristen Bell Uses Her Sloth Obsession to Draw Attention to Food Stamps Petition in New PSA

The Zootopia-inspired scene is just one of the many "in real life" creations by Oh My Disney, with other episodes featuring "Dug" from the Pixar film Up.

Happy National Sloth Day!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Viral , Viral Video , Top Stories , Disney , Parody
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.