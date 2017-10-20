Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Veep co-stars have her back as she battles breast cancer and let the world know in the sweetest way.
The 56-year-old Emmy-winning actress had revealed her diagnosis in September. On Thursday, she wrote on Instagram that she has completed a second round of chemotherapy and quoted lyrics from Katy Perry's hit song "Roar." She also wrote, "Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."
On Friday morning, she elaborated on her latter comments by posting an inspirational video that Veep co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons recorded for her. In the clip, Hale plays the role of Louis-Dreyfus, while Simons plays "Cancer." Hale's character lip-syncs "Roar" while pretending to kick Simon- or rather Cancer's ass.
Getty Images; Instagram
"How lucky am I that these bozos have my back?" Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Instagram. "What a moving inspiration to my day. I've watched it a gazillion times. Thanks to @mrtonyhale @timothycsimons& @katyperry."
In the video, the actors also hold up printed signs that read, "You've got the eye of a tiger," "A fighter," "You are a champion" and "We're going to hear you roar."
"We love you Julia," the video states.