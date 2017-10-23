"I'm so sad I'm not there," Brie shares over FaceTime. "You need to remember that last year's Mania, you walked down the ramp with a neck brace." Woah. It has been a hell of a year for the Bella Twins.

"You've come a long way," Brie shares. "You should be really proud of yourself." Although she is, for Nikki the ride is laced with a little bit of sadness, considering this may be her last time in the ring.

"There is this part of me that is scared," Nikki reveals. "Is this the last stadium I'm ever going to wrestle in?...I don't want this to be the end."