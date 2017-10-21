Behind the Scenes of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

"Ooh, see that girl! Watch that scene! Dig in the dancing queen!"
Nine years after the movie musical Mamma Mia hit theaters, Universal Pictures announced some the good news: it's bringing fans' favorite characters back for a sequel, titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The original film was based on the ABBA-inspired Broadway show, where a bride-to-be tricked three presumed fathers into visiting Greece so she could figure out who her biological parent was—all in time for him to walk her down the aisle, of course.
Besides getting to see all our old favorites dancing their way back across Greece, the sequel (shot on location in Croatia) will feature a whole new set of players to represent Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård and Pierce Brosnan's characters years before the original took place. We'll get to see the wild summer to led to Amanda Seyfried's character's birth, as well as getting to witness the Dynamos in their heyday (originally played by Streep, Christina Baranski and Julie Walters).
Some of the fresh faces will include Lily James as a young Donna, Jeremy Irvine as a young Bill, Hugh Skinner as a young Harry and Josh Dylan as a young Sam. The newest addition to this star-studded film is Cher, who will play Donna's mother in the flashback sections.
The sequel will feature new songs from ABBA, as well as a few reprises of old favorites. The first film grossed $609.8 million at the global box office.
It's safe to say fans are gearing up for another heart-warming sing-a-long. But until then, we've gathered all the behind the scene photos from the cast and crew's Instagram accounts.
Start warming up, and check out the photos below:
"Welcome back to Kalokairi" — @mingey
"You might have thought the days of waiting tables in restaurants were behind @piercebrosnanofficial (even if not me) but when needs must, we'll put our matching shirts on and sing for you as we clear your plates. For reservations please contact the #MammaMia2 production team. Deeply touched by this man's generosity, grace and humour. Lot of fun!" — @_jeremyirvine
"mammamia2" — @_joshdylan
"Never thought his would happen again but, here I was last night once more, with the gracious and brilliant Mr Benny Anderson ...ABBA... recording at Air Studios for the next ..."Here we go again, Mamma Mia" movie. Magic." — @piercebrosnanofficial
"Sophie and young Auntie Tanya in a space-time continuum" — @mingey
"Take a Chance on Me #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain #behindthescenes" — @judycraymer
"#realmenwearpink @daisyrodger took this" — @_joshdylan
"Back together in GB town #mammamia2" — @jkwynn
"I know this doesn't look like much compared to most people on Instagram but I want to thank @teamkingsbury for helping me lose the equivalent of three babies worth of weight in 5 weeks for #mammamia2 and showing me life can still be fun without my diet of beer and chips (sort of). Still a bit to go but nearly there..." — @_jeremyirvine
"Leaving Croatia - Having had the time of our lives #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain #behindthescenes" — @judycraymer
"1st day #MammaMiaMovie #HereWeGoAgain #MammaMia2" — @_jeremyirvine
"Me and technology... size isn't everything! #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer
"Continuing filming back on set - it's all very greek! #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer
"Lay all your love on me. Getting up close and personal with Dominic Cooper! #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain #behindthescenes" — @judycraymer
"TANya #MammiaMia2 #MammaMiaMovie #herewegoagain #thankgodforluciamama" — @jkwynn
"My sweet Hugh #almostwrappedincroatiadinner" — @jkwynn
"Lily James's hair looking very Honey Honey on set #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer
— @mingey
"'Chiquitita tell me what's wrong?' #dayoff #JulieWalters" — @judycraymer
"Here we go again ...MM2 A Moment in time on the island of Vis/ Croatia... photo by @christinebaranski" — @piercebrosnanofficial
"Mamma Mia 2 ...here we go again ...on a Monday morning heading out to sea, and that looks a lot like Mr Colin Firth ..." — @piercebrosnanofficial
"@alexalaura @jkwynn dynamo ♥️ #mammamia2" — @lilyjamesofficial
"My, my! Just how much I've missed you! Look who I found on set today! #behindthescenes #MammaMia #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer
"Even Archie was sad to leave the island, now he's back home in the UK. He's now a fully paid up Equity member! #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer
"I work all night, I work all day... #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer
"Dynamo day" — @alexalaura
"On set #behindthescenes... it's all very Greek! #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer
"Hugh, Jeremy and I have formed a synchronised sea-swimming team. For bookings or to arrange a competitive fixture, please drop us a line. #mammamia2" — @_joshdylan
"Does your mother know that you're out? The two Tanyas! #ChristineBaranski #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer
"Hairy" — @_joshdylan
"....What a joy and delight to be in the presence of such a beautiful and shining young talent that lights up the screen and all our lives... Lily James ... 'Here we go again Mamma Mia'" — @piercebrosnanofficial
"Colin, Pierce, Benny, Stellan...on the set shooting the breeze ..." — @piercebrosnanofficial
"#tbt to me looking cheeky as heck spitting bars with Benny Andersson at Air Studios #Abba #mammamia2" — @_joshdylan
"Oppressed" — @_joshdylan
"Boys and their toys...and their spray tans #MammaMia2 #MammaMiaMovie #HereWeGoAgain" — @jkwynn
"The boys cooked for us tonight. It was divine #cleantheplate" — @jkwynn
"Stormy night with the best company #MammaMia2 #MammaMiaMovie #HereWeGoAgain" — @jkwynn
"Me and my mate Jez taking our friendship berry, berry seriously..." — @_joshdylan
"Cheeky Chaps #uncleStellan" — @_joshdylan
"Mamma Mia days part two ... Here we go again! with these amazing fellows of song and dance ... @hughskinner @_jeremyirvine @_joshdylan @dominiccoop Photo by @keelyshayebrosnan" — @piercebrosnanofficial
"Script supervising beauty queen, Captain of the ship, and the masterful DOP master #MammaMia2 #MammaMiaMovie #HereWeGoAgain" — @jkwynn
"Getting on the #MammaMia2 Jet Off to film in #Croatia" — @_jeremyirvine
"Croatia #mammamia2" — @_jeremyirvine
"The 'commute' to work each morning for #mammamia2 #worknotwork #mammamiamovie" — @_jeremyirvine
"Lights > Camera > Row! Getting ready to take @lilyjamesofficial for a cruise filming #MammaMia2 #BehindTheScenes" — @_jeremyirvine
"Only last week we were on a beach trying to Dig the Dancing Queen with associate choreographer @nicholatreherne #behindthescenes #MammaMia2 #HereWeGoAgain" — @judycraymer
"Back in Vis with the fam" — @jkwynn
"Another day at sea #mammamia2" — @lilyjamesofficial
July 20, 2018 can't come fast enough!
