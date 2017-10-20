Saturday will mark Carrie Fisher's first birthday since her death—a bittersweet day for her family, including her daughter, Billie Lourd, and her brother, Todd Fisher.

E! News caught up with Todd who opened up about what the day will mean for both him and his niece. "You can be sure that Billie and I will have a moment in reflection on Carrie's day," he told us.

In fact, when he thinks back on his late sister and her birthdays in years past, he remembers how she touched so many people.