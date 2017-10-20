Liam Payne Releases "Bedroom Floor"—and It's Cheryl Cole's "Favorite" Song

Just in time for the weekend, Liam Payne dropped his new song "Bedroom Floor."     

Based on the lyrics, the song could be inspired by a rough patch in Payne's relationship with Cheryl Cole. Here are a few telling lines: 

"Baby, heard you been talking about me lately. Telling all your friends how much you hate me." 

"We always on and off until you're on me." 

"You want to break up just to fix it now."

The refrain even goes, "You said it was over. But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor."

Watch the video to listen to the song and hear the lyrics.

Even if the singer is about the X Factor judge, Cole doesn't seem to mind. In fact, Payne said she's a fan of the song.

During a September interview with BBC Radio 1, the singer let the name of his new single slip after Cole text the radio host and told him to ask about the song. He also said it's Cole's "favorite" song.

"We both like that song and it's been her favorite from the start," he hold radio host Nick Grimshaw.

Still, the "Strip That Down" singer and Cole seem to be doing well now. The couple just welcomed a baby boy, Bear, in March.

However, Payne isn't the only former One Direction band member to be enhancing his career as a solo artist. Niall Horan also just released his new album Flicker and is touring to promote his new music. In addition, Zayn Malik dropped his song "Dusk Till Dawn" in September and Harry Styles released his self-titled debut album in May. Louis Tomlinson also recently debuted his song "Just Like You."

 

What do you think of Payne's new song? Tell us in the comments below.

