Katie Holmes Gets a Pixie Cut Again...Surprise!

Holmes has sported a pixie cut before; She debuted one in 2008.

Katie Holmes debuted a new pixie cut on Thursday while catching a flight out of New York City. The 38-year-old brunette, who previously rocked wavy, shoulder-length hair, arrived while wearing a black fedora that concealed her hairstyle and also complimented her stylish look—a striped 3/4-sleeve sweater, cropped blue jeans, shiny red slip-on loafers and a black purse. She then took her hat, bag and shoes off as she walked through airport security.

Katie Holmes The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Cara Delevingne The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Ruby Rose The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Cara Delevingne The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Lin-Manuel Miranda The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Emma Stone The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Jenny McCarthy The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Cate Blanchett The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Rebel Wilson The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.

Sarah Michelle Gellar The actress debuted this seemingly Kathryn Merteuil-inspired look on Instagram a week after she revealed she was going to play her Cruel Intentions role again in an upcoming NBC sequel pilot.

Zayn Malik The former One Direction singer debuted a pink 'do a day before Valentine's Day 2016.

Anne Hathaway The actress debuted a new, blonde hairstyle on Instagram on Feb. 7, 2016.

Zendaya The Disney Channel actress debuts a new blond pixie cut in January 2016 and sported it at the launch of her new shoe collection, Daya by Zendaya, hosted by WE tv's David Tutera CELEBrations at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

Allison Williams The Girls star debuted bangs less than a month before the season five premiere of the HBO show.

Will Forte The Last Man on Earth actor did this to himself before FOX's 2016 Winter TCA Tour All-Star Party.

Salma Hayek The actress posted on her Instagram page on Jan. 13 a photo of her sporting a sassy new hairstyle—a sleek Lob, or long bob. The look is for her new movie, Drunk Parents.

Lauren Conrad The former The Hills star and fashion designer debuted a new red 'do, which matched her hairstylist's look.

Alyssa Milano The actress debuted a pixie cut on her 43rd birthday, sporting a look she had about 12 years prior, when she starred on Charmed.

Lauren Cohan The Walking Dead's Maggie debuted a pixie cut in late 2015.

Rose McGowan The actress debuted a shaved head in a photos postede on her Instagram page in November 2015.

Kate Mara The star cropped her hair into a chic pixie cut, which she debuted at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on June 15.

Beyoncé Beyoncé's striking pixie basically shut down the Internet.

Britney Spears Britney Spears proves she can look good in any do!

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus kissed Hannah Montana goodbye with this edgy platinum pixie.

Keri Russell Felicity's Keri Russell chopped off her signature long curly locks in 1999.

Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence surprised everyone by showing off her new pixie cut!

Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham's blond asymmetrical bob was both posh and spicy!

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber showed off a more mature cut after chopping off his signature bangs.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian was the definition of blond bombshell when she debuted the lighter do.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift transformed from sweet country crooner to a sassy star when she traded in her long curls for a sexier, sleeker style.

Charlize Theron Charlize Theron shocked everyone when she shaved her head for her role in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Kristen Stewart Kristen Stewart committed to her role as Joan Jett so much that she sported this epic '80s cut.

Zac Efron Zac Efron said goodbye to his High School Musical days by chopping off the school boy locks.

Jared Leto Jared Leto is hotter than ever sporting this neon green shade!

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner's blue and black ombré locks cemented the youngest Jenner as a trendsetter.

Kellie Pickler Kellie Pickler shaved her head in 2012 after one of her friends was diagnosed with breast cancer.