Miley Cyrus made The Voice history with the first all female team for season 13 and the "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." In the above sneak peek from Monday's episode of the battle rounds, Addison Agen and Karli Webster put a unique spin on the iconic Cyndi Lauper song.

Yep, the boppy song got a slowed down makeover, making it hauntingly beautiful.

"Sing it girl," Jennifer Hudson says while Addison gets into the song.

"Damn!" Miley says. "They are so good."