Olivia Culpo's Wide-Leg Denim Is Making Us Rethink Skinny Jeans

Aren't you tired of squeezing, jumping and wiggling to get into your jeans?
Thankfully, celebs like Olivia Culpo and Joan Smalls are bringing attention to a comfortable and on-trend denim style: wide-leg jeans. These pairs of jeans look just how they sound—the width of the legs, from the thigh to the ankle, is larger than your typical straight leg jean. This means they're easy to put on, take off and move around in.
They're also easy to style. Once you find a pair with the perfect rise and length for your desired look, find a graphic T-shirt or bodysuit, then you're done.
Ready to relax? Check out our favorite wide-leg trends below!
Olivia Culpo makes dad-inspired fashion look stunning. The cap, turtleneck and wide-leg, blue-gray trousers have a comfort and fit commonly seen in menswear. However, the sheer fabric of her shirt and black mules offers a feminine note that makes this look fall-worthy.
Wide Leg Cropped Jeans, Now $120
Take notes from Joan Smalls' off-duty style. The model wears her wide-leg jeans with a crop top, furry coat and boats, mixing practical and fashionable. Could this be your cold-weather uniform?
Flared Jeans, $234
Oversized denim is flattering when you find the right cut. Sofia Richie's low-rise, baggy jeans accentuate her abs and adds an effortless note to her high-fashion look.
Freya Jean Carefree, $219
Wide-Leg Crop Jeans, $128
Women's Jennifer Lopez Release Hem Cropped Jeans, Now $12.80
