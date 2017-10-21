Olivia Culpo's Wide-Leg Denim Is Making Us Rethink Skinny Jeans

Aren't you tired of squeezing, jumping and wiggling to get into your jeans?

Thankfully, celebs like Olivia Culpo and Joan Smalls are bringing attention to a comfortable and on-trend denim style: wide-leg jeans. These pairs of jeans look just how they sound—the width of the legs, from the thigh to the ankle, is larger than your typical straight leg jean. This means they're easy to put on, take off and move around in.

They're also easy to style. Once you find a pair with the perfect rise and length for your desired look, find a graphic T-shirt or bodysuit, then you're done.