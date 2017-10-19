Julia Louis-Dreyfus is more than ready to beat cancer.

Less than a month after revealing to fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the Emmy-winning actress updated fans on her health.

As it turns out, the Veep star has already been through two rounds of chemotherapy.

"Chemo #2 finito. We are NOT f--king around here," Julia shared on Instagram Thursday evening before quoting the lyrics to Katy Perry's hit song "Roar." "I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you're going to hear me ROAR."

She added, "Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."