Julia Louis-Dreyfus is more than ready to beat cancer.
Less than a month after revealing to fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the Emmy-winning actress updated fans on her health.
As it turns out, the Veep star has already been through two rounds of chemotherapy.
"Chemo #2 finito. We are NOT f--king around here," Julia shared on Instagram Thursday evening before quoting the lyrics to Katy Perry's hit song "Roar." "I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you're going to hear me ROAR."
She added, "Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."
As soon as the post was shared, fans and familiar faces in Hollywood voiced their continued support for the actress.
"LOVE YOU SO MUCH WOMAN," Kat Dennings wrote in the comments section as Amy Schumer "liked" the post.
Back on September 28, Julia revealed her breast cancer diagnosis to fans on social media. "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she announced. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
E! News had also learned that Julia received her diagnosis just one day after the 2017 Emmys. Writers will continue to work on the final season of Veep and production has been adjusted to accommodate her treatment.
"Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time," a rep for HBO told E! News in a statement. "We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep."