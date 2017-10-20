Raymond Hall/GC Images
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Is it Halloween yet? Because Jennifer Garner's all-black ensemble is getting us in the spirit.
No, the actress isn't being a witch for everyone's favorite costume holiday. Attending the 5th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at the American Museum of Natural History, Jennifer wore a cape coat over a sequined Michael Kors Collection gown with fringe falling from the chest down to the floor. The A-lister looked beautiful with the coat off, but both pieces together produced a pretty dynamic effect. Come Halloween, should Jen want to be the most fashionable witch in town in this ensemble, we wouldn't be mad at her.
Jennifer wasn't the only actress to make a style statement this week. Sarah Jessica Parker brought back Carrie Bradshaw (again) in an edgy way, Gabrielle Union had us thinking of warmer temps and Gigi Hadid was the belle of the ball.
To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The Wonderstruck actress kept it sleek and chic in an all-black ensemble. The sweater stripes and satin sheen on the pants broke up the monotony of the color. The red lip was the cherry on top.
Gotham/GC Images
Goth Carrie Bradshaw vibes, anyone? Instead of a pink tulle skirt, SJP paired a navy lace A-line skirt with a white lace top. Not much has changed since the Sex and the City glory days—you can still see her bra.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
At first glance, the Fifty Shades of Grey star looked like she's wearing a simple metallic frock with ruffled sleeves. At a closer glance, you'll notice the sleeves are actually made of an organza-like overlay with lace. It's all in the details!
Article continues below
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Since it's fall, the A-list actress put her best fringe forward. Probably because it's getting chilly in the Big Apple, Jen paired her all-black ensemble with a cape coat for a very bewitching look.
Gotham/GC Images
Can we talk about how cool the Australian model looked in this sheer, textured turtleneck? She took a cold-weather staple notorious for being a bit nerdy and edged it up with a leather jacket and a little sex appeal.
Gotham/GC Images
The "Fetish" singer wore a baby-blue tea dress that could be straight out of the ‘50s with a structured, black Coach handbag, making for quite an interesting pairing.
Article continues below
Gotham/GC Images
We love how the Z: The Beginning of Everything star matched her lips to the red gem-encrusted belt on this perfect-for-fall Chanel coat.
Gotham/GC Images
Her outfit said it all: Gabrielle is not ready for the colder seasons.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Was she the belle of the ball? The model was definitely shining bright in her head-to-toe yellow ensemble. The sequins and fringe really made this look sing.
Article continues below
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
The former Fifth Harmony member was painter-chic in white Bluemarine overalls, Gianvito Rossi pumps and pink military hat while visiting Paris.
Which look do you like best?
RELATED ARTICLE: Gabrielle Union's Statement Coat Now Has a Checkered Past