Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Recently, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans got married , while Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child , after splitting with the father.

Since 2009, MTV viewers have watched a handful of young girls become teen moms on TV, beginning their journey with them on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 before the Teen Mom spinoffs continued documenting their ups and downs in motherhood. And fans got to watch their relationship struggles play out as well over the seasons, with a lot of break-ups, make-ups, weddings and divorces.

Alas, there are a few success stories sprinkled throughout the franchise's eight-year history.

As you'll see in our romance rewind, that looks back on all of the couples from Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom 3, many of the ladies are no longer with the guys they had their first child with on 16 and Pregnant.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Teen Mom Viewers watched Catelynn and her now-husband Tyler made the difficult choice to place their first child, Carly, up for adoption, in 2009 on the first season of 16 and Pregnant. After 10 years together, the fan-favorite couple wed in August 2015, after welcoming their daughter Novalee Reign, in January 2015.

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards, Teen Mom Together less than six months when she got pregnant, viewers saw Maci struggle with an irresponsible Ryan on 16 and Pregnant. Though they got engaged, they split less than a year after their son Bentley was born.

Maci and Taylor McKinney Maci married Taylor in October 2016, after welcoming two children together in May 2015 (Jayde) and May 2016 (Maverick).

Ryan and Mackenzie Standifer Prior to recently checking into rehab for his substance abuse issues, Ryan married girlfriend Mackenzie on May 15.

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley, Teen Mom The contentious pair called it quits for good in 2013 after a volatile relationship that included allegations of domestic abuse, and Amber spending 16 months in prison for drug-related charges. After years of back and forth, the duo has reached a custody agreement, and seem to have finally found a way to co-parent their daughter, Leah.

Amber and Matt Baier Amber and Matt, 46, ended their engagement after going on Marriage Boot Camp.

Amber and Andrew Glennon The reality star met her current beau while filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex, as he was working as a crew member on the WE tv series' set, and made their debut as a couple at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards.

Gary and Kristina Anderson The couple wed in November 2015, after welcoming their first child together, Emilee, in April of that year.

Farrah Abraham and Derek Underwood, Teen Mom The father of Farrah's daughter Sophia died in an accident two months prior to her birth in December 2008.

Farrah and Simon Saran Farrah dated the real estate agent on and off for over two years, and it was her first serious relationship since Derek's death. But Simon recently told E! News they are currently just friends, despite Farrah serving him with a cease and desist order in July. "I think it's better if we keep it at that level," he said. "Her head game changed my mind. She's great at it. Definitely knows how to cheer one up and put one in a better mood."

Jenelle Evand and Andrew Lewis , Teen Mom 2 The parents of Jace split soon after he was arrested.

Jenelle and David Eason After a one-year marriage to Courtland Rogers, and having her second child, Kaiser, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffin in 2014, Jenelle is now married to David, swapping vows in September 2017. They welcomed a daughter in January 2017, Ensley.

Chelsea Houska-DeBoer and Adam Lind, Teen Mom 2 Chelsea' relationship fell apart with daughter Audree's father Adam during Teen Mom 2, with Adam now having little involvement in her life.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer After meeting in 2014, Chelsea and Cole got engaged in November 2015, going on to wed in October 2016. Their first child together, Watson, was born in January 2017.

Leah Messer and Corey Simms, Teen Mom 2 Leah and her husband Corey, the father to twins Aliannah and Aleeah, divorced in 2011.

Leah and Jeremy Calvert The couple wed in 2012, and went on to welcome their daughter, Adlynn, in 2013. They divorced in 2015, and it was finalized while Leah was in rehab.

Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera, Teen Mom 2 Jo is the father of Kailyn's first child, Isaac, and viewers saw the couple fight a lot during their season of 16 and Pregnant. Though the couple split soon after Isaac's birth in 2010, Kailyn and Jo have recently become friends again, and Jo is currently engaged to Vee Torres.

Kailyn and Javi Marroquin After her split from Jo, she married Javi in 2012 and they had a son, Lincoln, before divorcing in late 2016 after a contentious split. Now pregnant with her third child, Kailyn revealed her longtime friend Chris Lopez is the father.

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin II, Teen Mom 3 Briana and Devoin, who had some run-ins with the law, split before their daughter, Nova, was born during their season on 16 and Pregnant, with Briana recently saying of their strained relationship, "He's not the best father he should be to Nova."

Briana and Luis, Teen Mom 2 After starring on the single season of Teen Mom 3, Briana joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in its eighth season, and gave birth to her second daughter, Stella, with ex-boyfriend Luis Miguel, on July 2. While currently single, Teen Mom 2's Javi, Kailyn's ex-husband, has expressed interest in dating her. "We're actually friends, just friends," Briana told E! News. "If something was to happen down the line...but right now I'm just focused on my girls."

Alex Sekella and Matt McMann, Teen Mom 3 Though she and Matt, the father of her daughter Arabella Elizabeth, were engaged, they broke up before getting married.

Alek and Tim Peters The couple has been dating for over two years, and Alex seems happy to be away from the spotlight, writing on Instagram, "I've also been able to find a real relationship that won't be picked and prodded at by the world to see."

Mackenzie and Josh McKee, Teen Mom 3 After welcoming a baby boy in 2011, the duo announced in August 2013 they were expecting their second child before getting married a few days later. Their second child, a daughter named Jaxie, was born in Febuary 2014.

