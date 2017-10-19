That said, the actor can empathize with Jeff, thanks, in part, to Moffett. "To have his father, who was closeted for 40 years, not necessarily be within his truth fully, I can understand why Pete was interested in exploring that space and how that can create conflict. D.W. Moffet, who plays my father, is just so incredible," Falahee said. "I think between the scene in Colliver's apartment, where he gives that beautiful speech, and even the conversation that takes place on the campus, I think that D.W. brings such a vulnerability to this character that you really do understand how an older man growing up in the Midwest, who identifies as queer, it probably was quite different for him and his experience than it was for even someone of my generation, right? So I think it's a really beautiful relationship we get to explore and I'm pretty excited about it."

Falahee is also hoping to get to meet Mama Walsh sometime soon. "I think that would be something really cool to explore and to hear her perspective on everything as well. It would only help give nuance to Connor as a character," he said. And his first choice to take on the role? Weeds alum Mary-Louise Parker. "I would kill to play her son."