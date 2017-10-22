Scott Disick "Threatening" Kourtney Kardashian for Dating Again: "You Better Watch Your Back!"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
George Clooney, Amal Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian

Watch Chrissy Teigen's Dad Prove He's the Biggest Keeping Up Fan By Telling Kim Kardashian Who His ''Favorite Kardashian'' Is!

Kendall & Khloe Call Out Kourtney Over "Creepy" Snapchats

And Scott Disick's issues with Kourtney Kardashian's dating life continues.

In this sneak peek from next Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney reveals Scott's gone off the rails now that she's dating model Younes Bendjima.

"He's threatening me now," Kourtney tells a shocked Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian in the clip. "He goes, 'You better watch your back.'"

"This is not going to end well," a worried Kim says.

Yikes! See the dramatic moment in the preview above.

Photos

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian's Sizzlin' Paris Vacation

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Mehdi Taamallah / Nurphoto

Game Boy

Wearing a casual white sweater and jeans, Kourt and her man go to a video game space that is called La Tête Dans Les Nuages in Paris on Sept. 30, 2017.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

BACKGRID

Nice Overalls

Wearing eye-catching ensembles, the couple takes to the streets of the City of Lights on Oct. 1.

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian

Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto

Hand in Hand

The duo stroll around the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sept. 26, 2017.

Article continues below

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian

Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto

Back in Black

Kourt is all smiles as she and her main man leave the PSG store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on Sept. 26, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

In the Trenches

Wearing a trench coat and Nikes, Younes holds Khloe's hands as the pair stroll through Montmartre on Sept. 30, 2017 in Paris, France. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Instagram

Instagram Official

On Sept. 30, the reality star wished Paris good night with a starry snap, which made the couple Instagram official.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Kim Kardashian , Apple News , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.