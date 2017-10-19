LFO singer Devin Lima is recovering after undergoing a surgery to remove an adrenal tumor.
In a video posted onto YouTube, Devin as well as band member Brad Fischetti came together to deliver a surprise announcement for loyal fans.
"We were hoping to be here tonight to announce the next leg of the Rich in Love tour. We had booked a whole bunch of shows and we were ready to make an announcement but then we got some news back here, some serious news at home that's causing us to delay that announcement," Brad explained. "It's just a postponement. Our brother Devin is having a big surgery."
The 40-year-old singer explained that the tumor was affecting his adrenal gland, kidneys and heart.
And while Brad said in the video that Devin could lose a kidney, spleen and part of his colon in the surgery, all signs point to a smooth and successful operation.
"Just got a call from a nurse in the operating room. She said Devin is under and he was happy-go-lucky as ever," LFO shared on Twitter. "She said he's doing fine."
The band added, "Devin's surgery went very well. Thx 4 the love and prayers! More info soon."
Fans know LFO as the boy band who received huge success for their 1999 hit "Summer Girls." Most recently, they returned with a new single titled "Perfect 10."
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brad revealed the song was inspired by and written for their fans and that the group was doing their best to carry on the legacy of their late bandmember Rich Cronin who passed away in 2010 from leukemia.
"We're sincerely thankful and excited to have the opportunity to create new music and tour again," Brad told the publication. "We miss the presence of our late great brother bandmate Rich Cronin. We will do our best to make him proud, carry on his legacy, and to usher LFO into the future."