Anna Faris appears to be moving on from her split with Chris Pratt.

On Wednesday, E! News learned that the Mom actress has been a number of dates with cinematographer Michael Barrett. Faris and Pratt announced they are "legally separating" in August, after eight years of marriage.

So what else do we know about Faris and Barrett's budding romance? To start, the duo both worked on the upcoming 2018 Overboard movie, which Faris stars in and Barrett is the cinematographer on.