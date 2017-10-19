David Blaine Denies Rape Allegations as Police Launch Investigation

Getty Images
David Blaine is denying a British former model's accusations that he allegedly raped her.
The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that Natasha Prince says the magician raped her at a private home in London in 2004, when she was 21 years old. No charges have been filed in connection with the allegation, which comes amid renewed public discussion about sexual assault and harassment stemming from numerous women's recent claims of sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein, who has apologized for his past behavior and has denied non-consensual sex.
"My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004," Blaine's lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement to E! News.
Scotland Yard said in a statement to the Daily Beast that "officers from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape," without naming Blaine or anyone else.
"The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21," the police said. "There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue."
Singer said in his statement that if there is any police investigation, Blaine "will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide."