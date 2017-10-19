David Blaine Denies Rape Allegations as Police Launch Investigation

David Blaine is denying a British former model's accusations that he allegedly raped her.

The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that Natasha Prince says the magician raped her at a private home in London in 2004, when she was 21 years old. No charges have been filed in connection with the allegation, which comes amid renewed public discussion about sexual assault and harassment stemming from numerous women's recent claims of sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein, who has apologized for his past behavior and has denied non-consensual sex.

"My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004," Blaine's lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement to E! News.