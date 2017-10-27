This is not a drill.
For WAGS LA's newest cast members Dominique Penn and Michelle Quick, loyalty to their NFL husbands and families means absolutely everything. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the longtime friends explain why they truly "live and breathe" the WAGS lifestyle.
"We don't play with our husbands and we don't play with their careers," Michelle, who's married to Washington Redskins wide receiver Brian Quick, says. "We're not doing this for TV. We really are 100 percent down-ass WAGS—the first ones in the stands and the last ones to leave the stadiums. We're die or ride for our men, so I'm happy to bring that to show because I feel like I can feed off Dominique."
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
Dominique, who's married to Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn, completely agrees. "We're not fans of this life," she states. "We really live this life. I think that's the difference between people who watch us [on TV] and watch our men [in the games]. We're not fans. We do this. This is our lifestyle."
In addition to raising three children with her husband, the "mompreneur" has an online baby boutique, Strollers & More, writes a children's book series and runs the Mrs. Penn Open Heart Foundation to give back to the inner city in Oakland and Los Angeles. But she manages to juggle it all in support of Donald's football career.
"It's like they're the car and we're the engine," Dominique explains. "I don't think my husband can do what he does today on the field without me being there. So when he gets his accolades and signs his contracts, I always feel like I'm signing that contract too because I've been holding it down to make sure our family is totally perfect for him to give his best."
Michelle also hopes showing her relationship helps to dispel the stereotype that athletes aren't good partners. "[Brian] is an amazing husband and he's the greatest dad you could ever think of. It's important for the younger girls to see that you can find somebody that treats you well and loves you. There's this whole stereotype behind an athlete, but I'm with one and he's actually pretty amazing."
At the end of day, Dominique and Michelle hope viewers understand that being a WAG isn't always glamorous behind the scenes. It's an unpredictable lifestyle where nothing is guaranteed. That's why family is so important to them.
"Family comes first for us—first," Michelle says. "We are at every practice and we are at every game that we can make. I'm on the same schedule as my husband. You would think we're on the team. They only thing that I don't do is go in the locker room!"
