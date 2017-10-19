Listen to Taylor Swift's New Song "Gorgeous"

It's a gorgeous day for some new Taylor Swift music.

Hours after teasing fans on social media about a brand-new song, the Grammy winner released the full rendition of a track titled "Gorgeous."

Set to appear on her upcoming album reputation, the song is sure to get Swifties and music fans moving and singing along. It also will likely get fans asking: Who could this be about?

"You're so gorgeous / I can't say anything to your face / 'Cause look at your face / And I'm so furious," she sings. "At you for making me feel this way / But what can I say? / You're gorgeous."

It also will build the anticipation for her first new album since 1989. While fans have received a taste with songs including "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready for It," there's still plenty of mystery about what will be featured in the total package out November 10.