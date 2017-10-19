Listen to Taylor Swift's New Song "Gorgeous"

It's a gorgeous day for some new Taylor Swift music.

Hours after teasing fans on social media about a brand-new song, the Grammy winner released the full rendition of a track titled "Gorgeous."

Set to appear on her upcoming album reputation, the song is sure to get Swifties and music fans moving and singing along. It also will likely get fans asking: Who could this be about? 

"You're so gorgeous / I can't say anything to your face / 'Cause look at your face / And I'm so furious," she sings. "At you for making me feel this way / But what can I say? / You're gorgeous."

It also will build the anticipation for her first new album since 1989. While fans have received a taste with songs including "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready for It," there's still plenty of mystery about what will be featured in the total package out November 10.

In addition to a new album, Taylor is preparing for a few special concerts just in time for the holidays.

The woman behind huge hits including "Shake It Off," "Bad Blood" and "Blank Space" is expected to perform this December in New York and Los Angeles as part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

She also is perfecting "The Swift Life" app that is designed to be a "creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other…and Taylor."

Until then, Swifties around the world are voicing their excitement on social media. And who knows, Taylor may be watching and inviting you to one of her secret sessions before reputation is released.  

Enough reading: It's time to replay "Gorgeous" again and again…and again.

