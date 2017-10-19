Celine Dion and Other Celebs Support #SpiritDay

Scores of people, including celebs, wore purple on Thursday in honor of Spirit Day (#SpiritDay), which is aimed at taking a stand against bullying in support of LGBTQ youth.
Such stars include Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best, Emilie De Ravin—aka Bella from Once Upon a Time, and Kerry Washington took to Instagram to show their support.
"Join me and go purple ♥ and take a stand against bullying for #SpiritDay. Stand up for LGBT youth and #ChooseKindness," the Scandal star wrote on Instagram.
In addition, celebs such as Courtney Love and Adam Lambert performed at the Believer Spirit Day Concert, presented by musician Justin Tranter and GLAAD, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
"Today's the day! Show your support for LGBT youth and #GoPurple for #SpiritDay," he wrote on Instagram.
"Going purple today to take a stand against bullying and support LGBTQ youth for #SpiritDay @GLAAD," the actress tweeted.
I am proud to take part in #SpiritDay by wearing purple in a stand against bullying and to show my support for LGBT youth," the Shameless actor tweeted.
"Join me: follow @glaad & wear something (anything!-socks or hair tie!) purple now to stand against bullying," the Once Upon a Time actress wrote on Instagram.
"Join the #WillAndGrace cast in celebrating #SpiritDay with @glaad to show support to LGBTQ youth!" read a tweet posted on the show's page.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD
"@glaad #spiritday thanks @tranterjustin ! What an amazing night of community!" the singer wrote on Instagram.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD
The Glee alum poses for photos at the Believer Spirit Day Concert.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD
"What an honor it was to be a part of such a special event for @glaad @tranterjustin with @haileesteinfeld @adamlambert @rossbutler @chappellercmh @merlinkauffman @brettalannelson @harry_brant @sebastianfaena @richardnieto_ @welikesam @drewshearwood #glaadspiritday #pride #glaad #spiritday Justin I adore your mom," the singer wrote on Instagram.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD
"HAPPY #SPIRITDAY!!!" the actress and singer tweeted.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD
The singer is all smiles at the Believer Spirit Day Concert.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GLAAD
"Happy #spiritday - wear purple people! In support of all LGBTQ," she wrote on Instagram.
In honor of Spirit Day, the singer had a video of her performing the late Prince's "Purple Rain" posted on her Facebook page.
"Let it rain purple on #SpiritDay as we take a stand together against bullying, and to support LGBTQ youth!" the post read.