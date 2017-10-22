Watch Chrissy Teigen's Dad Prove He's the Biggest Keeping Up Fan By Telling Kim Kardashian Who His ''Favorite Kardashian'' Is!

Chrissy Teigen's dad has definitely been Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

On tonight's episode of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban hang out at pal Chrissy Teigen's house. It's not long before Chrissy's dad, Ron, shared his excitement over meeting them. "Jonathan, nice to meet you!" Ron says.

"My dad's a big fan, he's been watching for many years," Chrissy tells them before asking her pops, "Who's your favorite Kardashian?"

"Actually, you're my favorite," Ron tells Kim. "Oh, thank you!" Kim replies.

Ron adds, "I thought Khloe was for a while but then she kinda went off." "Dad!" an embarrassed Chrissy yells. Too funny!

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner enjoy a sisters getaway to Santa Barbara where they get "wasted" wine tasting.

Their trip hits a bump in the road though when friends start texting Kourtney that her ex Scott Disick is out of control and needs to go to rehab. 

And Khloe gets a surprise when she finds Kim has replaced her suitcase with a different one!

Watch the recap video above to see it all go down.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

