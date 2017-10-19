Erdem x H&M: How Zendaya, Kate Mara & More Are Wearing the Collection

BFA

For those who think they are too good for affordable fashion, they clearly didn't see the Erdem x H&M runway show Wednesday night at the historic Ebell women's club.

Not only did models strut down the catwalk in fall florals worthy of the red carpet, but also celebs showed up in spades, wearing the new collection in support of the brand's designer, Erdem Moralioglu.

Erdem follows in some very high-fashion footsteps. In previous collaborations, the fast-fashion retailer has partnered with the houses of Kenzo, Isabella Marant, Balmain and more to bring luxury design to the masses.

But for those who are unfamiliar with the brand or Moralioglu's signature design aesthetic, prepare to update your winter wardrobe—stat. Erdem brings the same love for Chinoiserie-like prints, paired with Victorian (think: lace, high collars, brocade) and ‘50s (think: full A-line skirts and tweed) inspirations, with a darkly romantic tone and color palette. If you still don't know what fall florals—a trend everyone keeps talking about—are, please see this collection for reference.

"I saw the collection before when I went into the fitting for this dress, and I was like, ‘I need everything,'" said Kate Bosworth, wearing a black evening dress with a fall floral print and an asymmetrical hemline. "That's just it…my entire wardrobe is going to be Erdem x H&M. You have such great statement dresses like this, and you have cozy sweaters and great coats, and I wanted to steal all the guys' stuff as well."

Kate wasn't the only one ogling the men's offerings. While many stars like Zendaya, Selma Blair and Kate Mara were dressed in the brand's more feminine frocks, Kirsten Dunst walked the carpet in a men's PJ set.

"I like the pajama look. It's comfortable. And I like that it was the boy one," she said. "It's nice when the girls can wear the boys' stuff, too."

To see how other celebs styled their new duds, keep scrolling.

ESC: Selma Blair, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Selma Blair

The Cruel Intentions star is appealing to our Victorian-goth aesthetic. 

ESC: Kata Mara, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Kate Mara

The actress sports a long-sleeve mini you can wear anytime of year. Dress it up with a gold crossbody like Kate, or dress it down with a mini backpack or bucket bag. 

ESC: Kirsten Dunst, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Kirsten Dunst

PJs all day, every day, is now made possible thanks to this collab. 

ESC: Jaime King, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Jaime King

The coat's brocade-like finish is signature Erdem. Plus, the whole look is neatly tied up in a big, beautiful bow. 

ESC: Barbara Palvin, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Barbara Palvin

The Sports Illustrated model wears a floral mini with side cutouts that we'll be sure to see all holiday season long. 

ESC: Imaan Hammam, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Imaan Hammam

The Vogue cover girl draws interest in her dual-texture, lace-and-floral frock. 

ESC: Kate Bosworth, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Kate Bosworth

Proof you can wear fast fashion on the red carpet. 

ESC: Zendaya, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Zendaya

Even if you're not a florals fan, you can pare down Erdem's signature print with a cozy, knit sweater or menswear-inspired blazer like the Disney star. 

ESC: Alexa Chung, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Alexa Chung

This has your nighttime holiday soiree written all over it. 

ESC: Rashida Jones, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Rashida Jones

Even though Rashida and Alexa are wearing the same print, the two look completely different, as the Parks and Recreation star pairs her look with a maroon cable sweater. 

ESC: Mackenzie Foy, H&M x Erdem

BFA

Mackenzie Foy

How do tomboys wear a floral frock with ruffle detailing? Do as The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 star and pair it with combat boots for a feminine-yet-edgy ensemble. 

Get your credit cards ready—Erdem x H&M hits select stores November 2.

