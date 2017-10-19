For those who think they are too good for affordable fashion, they clearly didn't see the Erdem x H&M runway show Wednesday night at the historic Ebell women's club.

Not only did models strut down the catwalk in fall florals worthy of the red carpet, but also celebs showed up in spades, wearing the new collection in support of the brand's designer, Erdem Moralioglu.

Erdem follows in some very high-fashion footsteps. In previous collaborations, the fast-fashion retailer has partnered with the houses of Kenzo, Isabella Marant, Balmain and more to bring luxury design to the masses.

But for those who are unfamiliar with the brand or Moralioglu's signature design aesthetic, prepare to update your winter wardrobe—stat. Erdem brings the same love for Chinoiserie-like prints, paired with Victorian (think: lace, high collars, brocade) and ‘50s (think: full A-line skirts and tweed) inspirations, with a darkly romantic tone and color palette. If you still don't know what fall florals—a trend everyone keeps talking about—are, please see this collection for reference.