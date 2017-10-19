Craziest Celeb Conspiracy Theories: Is Beyoncé Actually Solange's Mom?! Does Melania Trump Have a Body Double?!

Gasp! Could it be true? 

There are a lot of celebrity conspiracy theories floating around the Internet, but some have fans more convinced than others. People have been speculating for years that Beyoncéis actually Solange Knowles' mom. Despite the fact that Beyoncé was still an infant when Solange was born. 

However, that's not the craziest conspiracy theory out there. What other musician do fans think is actually JonBenét Ramsey? And what about Melania Trump's body double?

Is This Melania Trump's Body Double?!

Find out all of the craziest theories in the clip above! 

