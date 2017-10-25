Total Divas First Look! Nikki Bella Tries on Wedding Dresses, Maryse "Freaking Out" Over Pregnancy & Brie's Comeback!
The Platinum Life is getting even sweeter for Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith!
E! News can exclusively confirm that the 38-year-old singer and his wife Crystal, star of E!'s new series The Platinum Life, are expecting their second child together.
"We are so excited!" the pregnant businesswoman tells E! News. "This definitely wasn't in the plan and we weren't trying at all!"
Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Crystal welcomed their first child together, son Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., back in May 2016, just one month after they got married in L.A. The duo is also parents to son Mason Evan and daughter Madilyn Grace from Ne-Yo's previous relationship.
The lovebirds tells us their kids are "going to be so excited" once they find out they're getting a fourth sibling. "Maddie has asked a few times for a little sister since having SJ so fingers crossed," they said.
Ne-Yo and Crystal have yet to find out the sex of their child. "This gender reveal party is going to be epic," they said.
And as for baby names, they added, "We have had names for our angels since before Shaffer Jr. was born so, yes, we are all set on baby names."
Crystal says she's managed to avoid any morning sickness during her first trimester. "Actually I haven't really been sick at all but the cravings are real!" she says. "All I want are raw oysters and steak! Which since becoming vegan has totally messed up my diet but as long as our miracle gets the nutrition it needs I will eat all the meat in the world!"
So will Ne-Yo and Crystal be done expanding their family after she gives birth?
"That completely depends on the gender of this one," they said. "If it's a girl then the shop is closed but if it's a boy then we have to do it again! I've been dreaming of the same little girl since I was a little girl and we won't stop until we get her!"
