Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Journey to Finding Their Perfect Photo Pose

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban always take the most adorable photos together.

Whenever we see them on the red carpet or just spending time together, they look so in love and cameras capture every sweet second of it. The couple has been married since 2006 and from that time they've been on a journey to finding the perfect red carpet pose together.

From Kidman's acting events to Urban's music ceremonies, the duo has had a lot of opportunities to practice posing. And their hard work and dedication has resulted in flawless pictures.

As a tribute to the couple, we're showing you photos of the duo striking variations of their signature pose over the years.

Take a look at the pics below to see Kidman and Urban perfect their photo pose!

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

May 13, 2015

The couple strikes their signature pose—leaning in and staring into each other's eyes—at the American Idol finale in Hollywood.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

Dave Benett/Getty Images

November 22, 2015

Ubran and Kidman show off their pose for cameras at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, SAG Awards 2016, Candids

Mark Davis/Getty Images for Turner

January 30, 2016

This candid pic proves that the couple does this pose IRL and not just on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, ACM 2016

David Becker/Getty Images

April 3, 2016

In this pic, the couple gives a variation of their signature pose. Instead of staring into each other's eyes, Kidman looks down as Urban leans in to whisper in her ear. ADORABLE!

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

February 26, 2017

The duo is back to staring each other's eyes but Kidman makes the pic even more sweet by placing her hands on Urban's face.

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman, 2017 Emmys, Candids

John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

September 17, 2017

In this 2017 Emmy Awards pic, it's Urban's turn to look down as Kidman leans in.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 CMT Artists Of The Year

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

October 18, 2017

This pose is everything and the couple now has it down to a science.

