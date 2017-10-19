John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban always take the most adorable photos together.
Whenever we see them on the red carpet or just spending time together, they look so in love and cameras capture every sweet second of it. The couple has been married since 2006 and from that time they've been on a journey to finding the perfect red carpet pose together.
From Kidman's acting events to Urban's music ceremonies, the duo has had a lot of opportunities to practice posing. And their hard work and dedication has resulted in flawless pictures.
As a tribute to the couple, we're showing you photos of the duo striking variations of their signature pose over the years.
Take a look at the pics below to see Kidman and Urban perfect their photo pose!
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
May 13, 2015
The couple strikes their signature pose—leaning in and staring into each other's eyes—at the American Idol finale in Hollywood.
November 22, 2015
Ubran and Kidman show off their pose for cameras at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
Mark Davis/Getty Images for Turner
January 30, 2016
This candid pic proves that the couple does this pose IRL and not just on the red carpet.
David Becker/Getty Images
April 3, 2016
In this pic, the couple gives a variation of their signature pose. Instead of staring into each other's eyes, Kidman looks down as Urban leans in to whisper in her ear. ADORABLE!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
February 26, 2017
The duo is back to staring each other's eyes but Kidman makes the pic even more sweet by placing her hands on Urban's face.
John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
September 17, 2017
In this 2017 Emmy Awards pic, it's Urban's turn to look down as Kidman leans in.
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
October 18, 2017
This pose is everything and the couple now has it down to a science.