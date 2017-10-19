Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban always take the most adorable photos together.

Whenever we see them on the red carpet or just spending time together, they look so in love and cameras capture every sweet second of it. The couple has been married since 2006 and from that time they've been on a journey to finding the perfect red carpet pose together.

From Kidman's acting events to Urban's music ceremonies, the duo has had a lot of opportunities to practice posing. And their hard work and dedication has resulted in flawless pictures.

As a tribute to the couple, we're showing you photos of the duo striking variations of their signature pose over the years.