Gabrielle Union's Statement Coat Now Has a Checkered Past

Gabrielle Union is mixing it up this fall.
The Being Mary Jane actress starred in her very own fashion show this week, while promoting her new book, We're Going to Need More Wine (on sale this Tuesday). Out of the eleven runway-worthy looks over the course of 4 days (each drool-worthy in its own right), there was one that stood out among the rest. Courtesy of her stylist Thomas Chritos, the star's all-plaid ensemble made us stop and take note.
While we're used to seeing plaid coats paired to one or two-toned outfits, Gabrielle takes her style to next level mixing plaids to create a standout look. Her outfit includes a white and black Hugo Boss top and pants, green plaid Stella Jean coat, Michael Kors black satchel and black open-toe pumps. It's bold. It's cold-weather appropriate (with the exception of the heels). And, it should be in our fall wardrobe.
Day-to-day, a plaid coat can jazz up black jeans and a white T-shirt, while providing warmth and comfort. But, when you really want to make a statement, add a plaid garment or accessory in a different color.
Pro tip: When mixing plaids, keep the checkers roughly the same size for a cohesive look.
Full-Length Coat, Now $127
Plaid Buttoned Topcoat, $125
Paul Bunyan Plaid Coat, $350
Tartan Check Coat, $339
Plaid Tweed Overcoat, $2,242
