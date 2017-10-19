Taylor Swift Teases New Song "Gorgeous"

Ready for more Taylor Swift music?

Ahead of the release of her anticipated new album Reputation, the singer is releasing a third new song, "Gorgeous."

Swift announced via a trio of plum-colored Instagram posts on Thursday that the new track would drop at midnight ET. One of the posts was a video containing the word "Gorgeous" printed several times in a medieval font, as well an audio sample. A child recites the title as electronic music starts to play.

After months of staying out of the spotlight, Swift made a music comeback in August with the release of the electro-pop track "Look What You Made Me Do," her first solo single in three years, which she revealed is featured on her upcoming album. Reputation is set for release on November 10. She announced her new music on Instagram.