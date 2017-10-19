Mayim Bialik is sorry for what she wrote in her New York Times op-ed.
The Big Bang Theory actress took to social media to issue an apology.
"I want to address my op-ed in the NY Times, and the reaction to it," a note tweeted from the actress began. "Let me say clearly and explicitly that I am very sorry. What you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault, nor does the way you dress or act in any way make you responsible for being assaulted; you are never responsible for being assaulted."
She also praised people for speaking out about sexual harassment and assault.
"I applaud the bravery of the women who have come forward," the note continued. "I support these women as we seek out and demand accountability from the only ones responsible for assault and rape: the people who perpetrate these heinous crimes. I am motivated and driven to work hard to empower women."
At the end of her note, Bialik reiterated her apology.
"I am truly sorry for causing so much pain, and I hope you can all forgive me."
The actress penned an article titled "Mayim Bialik: Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein's World" earlier this week. The op-ed came shortly after the newspaper published an exposé detailing decades of sexual misconduct allegations against the Hollywood executive, and actresses came forward accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. Rose McGowan also accused Weinstein of rape in a tweet and The New Yorker reported that three women—Asia Argento, Lucia Evans, and a woman who refused to speak on-record—accused him of rape, as well.
"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," Weinstein's rep told E! News in response to claims made in The New Yorker.
Weinstein's attorney Charles J. Harder also said The New York Times article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements" in a statement to E! News.
After Bialik's article was published, many accused the Blossom star of victim-blaming. A few controversial paragraphs included the following:
"As a proud feminist with little desire to diet, get plastic surgery or hire a personal trainer, I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel rooms," she wrote. "Those of us in Hollywood who don't represent an impossible standard of beauty have the 'luxury' of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men in power unless we can make them money."
She continued, "I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise. I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don't act flirtatiously with men as a policy."
Bialik addressed the backlash she received from the article with the following tweet:
Being told my @NYTimes piece resonated w/ so many. Also see some have taken my words out of the context of the Hollywood machine. See below: pic.twitter.com/0NmxtAF1vP— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 15, 2017
She also responded to the criticism she received in a Facebook Live video. In the video, the actress said she received "a lot of really, really, really positive reception" from the piece. She also said, "I really do regret that this became what it became" in regards to the victim-blaming backlash. However, she didn't formally apologize at the time.
It seems as though she is now sorry for the piece.