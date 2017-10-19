Fitz might not be in Scandal's White House, but that doesn't mean you've seen the last of him on the ABC series. At the end of the second episode of season seven, Tony Goldwyn made his triumphant return as Fitz…only to find Olivia (Kerry Washington) bringing home another man.

"You will find out what's happening [in Vermont] and always in Scandal it will get much more complicated than it initially appears," Goldwyn recently told E! News on set of Scandal's final season.