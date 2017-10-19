It's been less than a week since Alyssa Milano helped the #MeToo movement go viral. In a new interview on Good Morning America, the Project Runway All Stars judge addressed what the movement means to her and how she hopes to take it beyond a social media conversation.

"I just think it's something that is so so prevalent," Milano said in regards to the magnitude of sexual harassment and assault. "It is a cultural issue that I think we have to face, and women posting "Me Too"—I think gave them the courage to not have to tell their story or not have to name their predator but to just stand in solidarity. And I think that the numbers are a testament to how powerful women can be when we do stand together and we are one."

According to Twitter, there have been more than 1.2 million tweets featuring the hashtag #MeToo since Sunday Oct. 15 at noon.