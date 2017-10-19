Understandably, Rose McGowan isn't in the mood to walk a red carpet.

Late Wednesday night, less than 24 hours before McGowan was scheduled to receive the Ad Astra Award at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita, organizers announced she had rescinded their invitation. In a statement, the organizers said the 44-year-old actress-turned director informed them she has canceled "all upcoming public appearances due to compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case." In addition to being honored, she had also been expected to host a screening of her directorial debut, Dawn.

"While we're disappointed that Rose cannot be here with us in person, we understand that her well being is the priority. We support her and our thoughts are with her," Tallgrass Creative Director Lela Meadow-Conner said in a statement. "We'll seize this opportunity to amplify her message and celebrate all the women filmmakers with works here at the 15th annual festival."