Welcome to the official launch of E! News' newest weekly feature, What They Watch, a profile of those working in TV and their TV loves and habits both past and present.

If you're a lover of primetime soaps, Sallie Patrick is probably a name you should know.

Patrick served as producer and writer on ABC's Revenge, The CW's Life Unexpected, and CBS' short-lived Limitless (which was admittedly not exactly a soap, but was delightful nonetheless), but she's currently at the helm of The CW's reimagining of classic '80s drama Dynasty, which she developed alongside fellow TV geniuses Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.