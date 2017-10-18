Celebrity Denim Collections You Probably Don't Know About

You got your Levi's, Citizens, maybe even Wranglers—but do you have your Miranda Kerrs, Rosie Huntington-Whiteleys or Cindy Crawfords?

Perhaps you didn't know these celebs had denim collections.

These days, it seems a star is promoting a new kind of something every day—so much so that a few noteworthy capsule collections or collaborations may have fallen off your radar. Well, we're bringing them back to your attention. A few of these celeb denim brands are seeing a lot of buzz right now, like Khloe Kardashian's Good American, especially among the Hollywood set. A few are a bit nostalgic, like Cindy Crawford's recent '90s throwback capsule collection with Re/Done.