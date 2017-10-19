When Cinderella met Tiana...

They may have crossed paths momentarily in the Once Upon a Time season seven premiere, but in the next new episode (airing Friday, Oct. 20) of the ABC fantasy series, they're finally teaming up to prove that, though they may be princesses, they are no shrinking violets.

In the vein of great butt-kicking OUAT characters like Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Mulan (Jamie Chung), Tiana (Mekia Cox) comes to Cinderella's (Dania Ramirez) aid after Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar) sets her goons on her for the Prince's murder in the season premiere. (You know, the murder that Tremaine committed herself.) But not before Cinderella gets in a few licks of her own. Let's just say these ladies aren't to be messed with. Check out the epic clip above!